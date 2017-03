LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a recent spree of thefts in Leola.

Residents in the area of Snakehill Road and Greenlawn Drive say they’ve had packages stolen from porches, tools stolen from sheds and other items stolen from vehicles.

The thefts have been reported since December.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.

