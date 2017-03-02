Police: Indicted Baltimore officers ‘1930s-style gangsters’

The Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this March 31, 2016, file photo, Baltimore Police Department Officer Jordan Distance stands on a street corner during a foot patrol in Baltimore. Baltimore police officers routinely discriminate against blacks, repeatedly use excessive force and are not adequately held accountable for misconduct, according to a harshly critical Justice Department report being presented Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
BALTIMORE (AP) – Seven Baltimore police officers who worked together on a firearms crime task force have been charged with stealing money, property and narcotics from people over two years.

According to a news release Wednesday from the U.S. attorney’s office, the officers were on the police department’s Gun Trace Task Force in 2015 and 2016. However, five of the seven are accused of committing some of the crimes earlier in 2015, before they joined the task force.

Four of the officers worked together on another police unit before joining the task force.

They’re accused of stealing money in amounts ranging from $200 to $200,000.

The officers have been indicted, arrested and suspended without pay.

