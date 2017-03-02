Police file citation for expletive written in ketchup

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have filed a citation after an incident involving ketchup.

The New Holland Police Department was called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to the CVS Pharmacy on West Main Street in Earl Township for a reported fight.

Officers arrived and found a few people arguing.

Police determined New Holland resident Melinda Harley used ketchup to write an expletive on someone’s car.

A citation was filed against Harley for disorderly conduct.

Additional charges are pending.

