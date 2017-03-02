Police charge man for relationship with teen

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is behind bars in Franklin County, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager.

Brandon Lee Gearhart, 32, was arrested by the Chambersburg Police Department and charged with unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

Police say the charges are the result of an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between Gearhart and a 15-year-old.

Gearhart was arraigned Thursday and taken to Franklin County Jail after he failed to post $200,000 bail, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 14.

