PinnacleHealth CEO leaves role

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Young has left his role as president and CEO of PinnacleHealth, effective immediately.

According to Pinnacle Health’s Public Relations Manager Kelly McCall, the move is the result of Young seeking an alternative career path.

McCall released a statement to ABC27, saying in part:

During his tenure, PinnacleHealth experienced a period of successful growth and improved the value of our services through improving quality and reducing costs while receiving several recognitions for our care.

We appreciate Mr. Young’s contributions and wish him the best in his new endeavors.

The PinnacleHealth Board of Directors will immediately begin the search for Young’s successor.

