PennDOT encourages motorcyclists to take free courses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With spring just weeks away, PennDOT is reminding motorcyclists about its Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP).

Free courses for beginners to advanced riders are being offered statewide to Pennsylvania residents who have a motorcycle learner’s permit or motorcycle license.

“Riders can practice and refine their techniques while honing the split-second decision making required to safely operate a motorcycle,” says PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards.

For inexperienced riders seeking a license, PAMSP offers a five-day, 15-hour licensing course called the Basic Rider Course (BRC). By law, all permit holders under the age of 18 must successfully complete the BRC in order to receive their motorcycle license.

More experienced riders with a permit and a motorcycle may take a one-day, six-hour licensing course called the Basic Rider Course 2 (BRC2).

The Advanced Rider Course (ARC), is a one-day training session modeled after a military training course. Riders in the advanced course are required to use their own motorcycle.

PAMSP also offers a 3-Wheeled Motorcycle Basic Rider Course (3WBRC), which is a 12-hour course comprised of four hours of classroom instruction and eight hours of practical riding. Students must provide their own three-wheeled motorcycle and protective gear.

For more information or to enroll in a course, visit www.pamsp.com or call 1-800-845-9533.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...