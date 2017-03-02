Pastor charged in granddaughter’s pneumonia death

BERNVILLE, Pa. (AP) – The pastor of a fundamentalist church that shuns modern medicine has been charged with a felony in connection with the pneumonia death of his granddaughter.

The Rev. Rowland Foster is a pastor in the Faith Tabernacle Congregation sect in eastern Pennsylvania. State police charged him Thursday with failing to report a suspected case of child abuse.

As a pastor, Foster is legally required to report suspected abuse cases.

Foster’s 2-year-old granddaughter, Ella Foster, died in November after her parents failed to seek medical treatment. Authorities say Rev. Foster anointed Ella with oil in a failed attempt to heal her.

He did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment on the charge.

The parents, Jonathan and Grace Foster, were charged last month with involuntary manslaughter. Police have said Jonathan Foster attributed his daughter’s death to “God’s will.”

