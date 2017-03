HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 15th Annual Pennsylvania Horse World Expo kicked off Thursday in Harrisburg.

The event running March 2-5 at the PA Farm Show Complex brings together some of the country’s leading equestrian clinicians and entertainers for four days of education, entertainment and shopping.

For a complete schedule of events, visit the PA Horse World Expo website.

