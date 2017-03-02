Pa. bill proposes therapy exemptions for fishing licenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state lawmaker says disabled veterans, breast cancer survivors, and others in recovery shouldn’t need to buy fishing licenses to take part in one-day fishing events for therapy.

State Rep. Bryan Barbin (D-Cambria/Somerset) says he’s introduced legislation, House Bill 675, to exempt therapeutic angling programs sponsored by established veterans groups and other service organizations.

Barbin said the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission supports his proposal. The agency already provides fishing license exemptions for educational activities.

He said expanding the exemptions to therapy programs would give a boost to veterans homes and organizations that sponsor fishing programs; such Casting for Recovery, Project Healing Waters, and the Wounded Warriors Project.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...