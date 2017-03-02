Newberry Township police investigating reports of ATM skimming

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are investigating several reports of ATM skimming in Newberry Township.

“Our opinion is that it is not one individual. This is a group of individuals. They are professional. They know what they’re doing,” Township police Chief John Snyder said.

More than 20 people have reported fraudulent activity on their bank accounts in the past few weeks. Police said it’s from skimming devices that are attached to ATMs.

“They blend in. They look like they belong there. These are professionally made,” Snyder said.

Police said it’s mostly happening at convenience stores, but they aren’t saying which stores.

“We have some at this point, but we don’t want to release the information because the institutions asked us not to,” Snyder said. “I think the people have a right to know to protect themselves, yes, but it’s part of an investigation, so we’re trying to protect the information so we can locate the suspects.”

Investigators believe there’s a lapse in time between when the skimmers were placed on the machines and when the stolen bank account information was used.

“It’s a difficult thing for us to solve because we believe they’re transient, that they will come here and leave and go to another location. These are not people that generally live in our jurisdiction or in York County,” Snyder said.

The chief said people should check your bank statements and inspect all ATM machines before using them.

“The devices are usually removable, so if you go up to the device and you can pull something off of it, I wouldn’t use it,” Snyder said.

Snyder recommends changing your PIN if you’ve used any ATM machines in York County over the past month. He said they’ll release more information about the locations once the investigation is complete.

