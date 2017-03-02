Missing teens found in Lebanon County

UPDATE: Two teenage girls reported missing out of Dauphin County have been located in Lebanon County, police said.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

Elliyah Griffin, 16, and Jovianna Gonzalez, 15, were last seen Sunday in the Genesis Court area in Middletown.

According to police, several leads have been followed but both are still missing.

Griffin is described as being 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds.

Gonzalez is described as being 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Griffin and Gonzalez should call the Middletown Borough Police Dep

