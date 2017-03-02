Lobbyists push for liquor sales in Pennsylvania grocery stores

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hannah Therrien was not wasting a minute of her lunch break at the Wegmans food store in Mechanicsburg.

“Just getting the Josh Pinot noir,” she said. “I don’t want to drive after work. I just want to have my wine.”

She checked out with lunch in one hand, wine in the other. And it seems to be a trend.

“Chicken fingers and trail mix,” Linda Torres said of her lunch as she browsed the wine aisle. “One stop shop. I had to look for something in the grocery store, pick up my lunch, and see if they have my Sauvignon blanc here.”

Wegmans says beer and wine sales are way beyond their projections since June when a new law allowed sales in Pennsylvania grocery stores.

Lobbyists in the state Capitol on Thursday want to take it one step further.

“Whiskey, scotch, rum, vodka,” said David Wojnar of the Distilled Spirits Council. “We feel with more stores, they can provide better access to the consumers.”

But access is the issue, according to the union for liquor workers.

“There’s serious problems with having hard alcohol in stores where children are allowed in the stores unaccompanied,” John Meyerson of the United Food and Commercial Workers said.

It’s just an idea now, but one shoppers seem to be excited about.

“I would like to be able to come here and get my groceries rather than drive to five different stores,” Hannah Therrien said.

Wegmans said that they will participate if liquor sales are approved for Pennsylvania grocery stores.

