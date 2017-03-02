Kids II recalls Oball Rattles for choking hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Kids II is recalling about 680,000 Oball Rattles because a clear plastic disc can break and release small beads that pose a choking hazard to young children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking. There have been two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging.

The recall is for Oball Rattle Model 81031 sold after Jan. 1, 2016. They were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.

The CPSC says parents should take the rattles away from young children and contact Kids II for a full refund.

