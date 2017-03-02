Four Midstate Hhgregg stores to close

Harrisburg, PA (WHTM) – Electronics and appliance retailer Hhgregg announced it is closing 88 stores, including four in the midstate, as it struggles to turn a profit.

The local stores slated to close include the location on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township, the Carlisle Pike store in Mechanicsburg, the location on Louks Road in York, and the Fruitville Pike store in Lancaster.

Nationwide, the closures will result in about 1,500 people losing their jobs.

The company says current inventory in the affected stores will be sold over the coming weeks with final closings expected to be completed by mid-April.

“We are strategically exiting markets and stores that are not financially profitable for us,” said Robert J. Riesbeck, hhgregg’s President and CEO. The company will continue to operate 132 stores.

In Pennsylvania, Hhgregg is also closing stores in Philadelphia, Wilkes-Barre, Dickson City, Wyomissing, Downingtown, Pittsburgh, King of Prussia, Erie, North Wales, Langhorne, and Whitehall.

The company’s distribution sites in Philadelphia, Maryland and Florida will also shut down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...