Firefighters battle overnight fire in Perry County

Marysville, Pa. (WHTM)- Investigators are looking into what started a fire at home in Perry County early Thursday morning.

It started just after midnight at a home along the first block of South Main Street in Marysville.

Fire Crews say no one was home when the fire broke out.

Two pets were rescued from the house. One was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

Fire crews say other pets living in the home were lost.

A fire marshal will investigate what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

