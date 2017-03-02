Fake buyer scams Gratz woman

GRATZ, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Lykens say a scam artist used a FBI ruse to defraud a Gratz woman of more than $500.

Authorities say the northern Dauphin County woman received a text from an unknown male in Ohio about an ad she had placed on Craigslist last month. The buyer and seller could not agree on the terms of the sale; the woman refused to use PayPal for a payment.

According to state police, the Ohio man then created a fake e-mail to contact the woman, claiming he was an FBI agent who was going to arrest her if she didn’t send him money. The woman used MoneyGram to send the suspect $520.

State police again remind area residents about fraudulent activities often associated with Craigslist.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...