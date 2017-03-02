Crews respond to fire at Newville-area pallet company

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are on the scene of a building fire in North Newton Township, Cumberland County.

According to a Cumberland County dispatcher, the fire in the 300 block of Greenspring Road was reported around 10:35 p.m. A second alarm was struck for tankers.

The scene is active between Cemetery and Fry roads at a pallet company, according to the dispatcher.

Officials suggest avoiding the area.

