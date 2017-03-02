Construction along Interstate 83 in Dauphin County set to begin

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Construction on Interstate 83 and two of its bridges is set to begin in a week or two after PennDOT contractors took a break for the winter. This is all part of a massive plan to reduce congestion.

Atef Ghatas is getting ready for construction along a bridge over Interstate 83, which is close to his restaurant.

“During the time when they do the work, it is hard for us, but after that, we can find the good results,” said Ghatas, who owns Crave.

Crave is right off the Route 22, or Jonestown Road, bridge.

“We’re going to continue to maintain two lanes in each direction,” said Greg Penny, spokesperson for PennDOT.

The Route 22 bridge could go to a single lane in the overnight hours. PennDOT hopes to have it done within two years.

The Union Deposit Road bridge should be done in a year, but one eastbound lane will be shut down. More lanes could be shut down during the nighttime hours as construction continues.

“There will be an impact on Union Deposit Road, and probably the best advice for people that use Union Deposit Road is if they could find an alternative route, that’s probably going to be good for this year,” Penny said.

Drivers will see single-lane closures on I-83 in both directions overnight. This will be for about a mile around exit 48, or Union Deposit Road. PennDOT expects that from about 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“I think the traffic is so congested here in this area, so if we can widen the roads, definitely it will make the traffic more smoother, and people will travel more comfortable in this area,” Ghatas said.

The bridge work is part of a project to widen I-83 from four to six lanes. That is expected to be completed in 2021.

PennDOT will start work on the Ike down to the South Bridge when this part of the project is done. That’s expected to be completed by in 10 to 15 years from now. The entire I-83 project is expected to cost $1 billion.

For more information on this project, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...