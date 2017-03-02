Company to add 350 jobs in Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A laboratory services provider plans to expand its Lancaster County campus and add 350 full-time jobs, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced Thursday.

Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, Inc. currently employs 1,500 people at its main campus in Upper Leacock Township. The company plans to build a five-story facility to house laboratories and office space beginning in April.

The governor’s office said Eurofins has already started hiring new employees.

The company provides laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical, food, environmental, and medical device industries.

A funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development includes a $1 million grant and $1,050,000 in tax credits.

