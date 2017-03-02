6 accused of roles in heroin-trafficking ring

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say a Fayetteville man operated a drug-trafficking ring that brought large amounts of heroin to Franklin County.

District Attorney Matt Fogal’s office says Charles Lynch III and his girlfriend, Susan Hollabaugh, made weekly trips to the Philadelphia area and brought back heroin with an average street value of $20,000. The heroin was stored in their home and “fronted” to other dealers operating in Franklin County.

Prosecutors said Lynch continued to operate the ring after his drug arrest in November. He allegedly used inmate phones at the Franklin County Jail to direct Hollabaugh’s weekly heroin-buying trips.

Lynch further directed Hollabaugh to move two safes from their home to the Fayetteville home of Kevin and Kelly Paul. Kevin Paul became the group’s primary dealer and drove Hollabaugh to Philadelphia each week until police caught them with heroin as they returned to Franklin County in December, authorities said.

Kelly Paul is accused of selling heroin from her home when Kevin Paul was not there.

The district attorney’s office said the group was also linked to a heroin overdose death in November.

Lynch, 28, was charged Thursday with counts of operating a corrupt organization, drug delivery resulting in death, money laundering, possession with intent to deliver heroin, criminal use of a communication facility, and conspiracy.

Hollabaugh, 29, is charged with employment in a corrupt organization, drug delivery resulting in death, money laundering, criminal use of a communication facility, and conspiracy.

Kevin Paul, 33, Kelly Paul, 31, and Richard Danzberger, 26, of Chambersburg, are charged with employment in a corrupt organization, conspiracy, money laundering, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Danzberger is additionally charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

A co-defendant, 39-year-old Brandi Bechtel of Fayetteville, is charged with conspiring with others in a corrupt organization, drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of heroin, and criminal use of a communication facility.

