$400K Cash 5 ticket sold in Juniata County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Juniata County is worth $400,000.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket sold at the Thompsontown Market, on East Main Street in Thompsontown, is one of two winning tickets that will split an $800,000 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing.

The other winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle food store in Sarver, in Butler County.

Both tickets correctly matched all five balls drawn: 1, 9, 10, 14 and 34.

The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before the winners can be identified.

