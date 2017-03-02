2 Lebanon County men charged with sexually assaulting girl

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lebanon County men have been arrested on charges that they sexually assaulted a girl.

According to state police in Jonestown, separate investigations involving the same victim resulted in charges against Myerstown resident Eric Todd Snyder and Lebanon resident Joseph Leroy Wenzler.

Investigators say Snyder, 52, sexually assaulted the victim when she was between the ages of 9-14.

Wenzler, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting the child when she was between the ages of 6-12.

The sexual assaults took place in Myerstown and Lebanon, according to police.

Both men are charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Additionally, Snyder is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.

He was charged Thursday and is awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

Wenzler was also charged with corruption of minors.

He was arraigned Wednesday and is in Lebanon County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 13.

