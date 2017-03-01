Woman pleads to plotting murder in Wrightsville

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman has pleaded guilty to charges she helped a man plot the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Natasha Stover, 21, of Wrightsville, pleaded guilty Tuesday in York County Court to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, obstruction, and conspiracy to commit obstruction.

Marcus Bordelon
Marcus Bordelon

Prosecutors say Stover helped 23-year-old Marcus Bordelon plan the murder of 21-year-old Samantha Young for more than two months.

They said she also helped to cover up the crime by following Bordelon when he drove Young’s car away from his home, and she drove him to a home improvement store to buy cleaning supplies.

Samantha Young
Samantha Young

Bordelon was sentenced last month to life in prison without parole for fatally stabbing Young, the mother of his then-1-year-old daughter, inside his Wrightsville home in April 2015.

He pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and abuse of a corpse.

Young’s body was found in a locked shed behind the home after she failed to report for work. An autopsy found she had been stabbed 52 times.

Stover faced other charges including first-degree murder if her case had gone to trial. Sentencing is scheduled for April 27.

