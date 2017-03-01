US consumer confidence rises to highest level since 2001

The Associated Press Published:
Money_AP_1303290306

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. consumer confidence has climbed to the highest level in more than 15 years, good news for the economy.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 114.8 in February from 111.6 in January. It was the highest since July 2001.The index measures both consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their expectations for the future, and both improved in February.

Americans have been in an optimistic frame of mind in recent weeks amid speculation the Trump administration will work with Congress to get a tax cut and a repeal of a much-debated health care law.

