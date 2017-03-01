Two rounds of storms today, some severe

A strong cold front will march across Pennsylvania today and along with it will come some rounds of rain and thunderstorms. A big temperature difference on either side of this front (70s today, 40s tomorrow) will likely mean some of the storms today will be strong to severe. Round 1 will move through this morning from 6-10am. This round will contain heavy rain, some lightning and thunder, and gusty winds. There will then be a slight break before round 2 moves in for the afternoon. Between Noon and 4pm there will be a secondary line of storms that could be stronger and more severe. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and even some isolated tornadoes are possible with this line. The severity of round 2 will depend on how much energy round 1 robs from the atmosphere. If we get some breaks of sunshine between lines, that spells greater destabilization and more severe thunderstorms with the second line. We will update you as the morning progresses. Behind round 2, tonight stays windy and it will turn much colder. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s with strong winds.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, colder, and continued windy. Friday morning could feature some light snow showers with Saturday featuring sunny and chilly weather. Temperatures start to rebound a bit next week with some rain showers expected by next Tuesday.

