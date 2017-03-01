State System answers questions to strategic review

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) has released a list of frequently asked questions related to its strategic system review.

PASSHE is requesting a $61 million increase over its current appropriation.

Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia D. Shapira and Chancellor Frank T. Brogan say increased investment by the Commonwealth is essential to its mission of providing high-quality, affordable educational opportunities for its students.

During recent appropriations hearings held in the House and Senate, PASSHE received a number of questions regarding its strategic review. In an effort to keep everyone informed, it has prepared a list of those questions and answers.

Click here to view the list of FAQs.

