Screening clinic planned for local students

By Published:
walker

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – The tragic death of a Trinity High School student more than three years ago is the impetus for an upcoming heart screening clinic to protect students throughout the Midstate.

The Peyton Walker Foundation is funding the heart screening on Saturday, March 18 at East Pennsboro Elementary School.

Students between the ages of 12 and 19 who are not currently under the care of a cardiologist can be screened at no cost to the student.

The program is sponsored in the memory of 2012 Trinity grad Peyton Walker who died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest related to a genetic heart condition.

Pre-registration is required. Interested families can register online at www.peytonwalker.org/events. Appointments are on a first come, first served basis.

