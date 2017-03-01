Police: Woman says she was secretly photographed on school bus

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’re investigating a report that a bus driver for the Warwick School District took inappropriate photographs of a woman inside his bus without her knowledge.

Lititz police said the adult woman who made the report Tuesday is not related to the school district and no students were on the bus at the time.

There’s nothing to indicate the driver had any inappropriate contact with students, but police said as a precaution they’ll look into whether any students were involved. The school district will notify parents of students on the bus roster.

The bus driver was fired and banned from school property. He’s also prohibited from having any contact with students, police said.

His name was not released because no criminal charges have been filed so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lititz police at 717-626-6393.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...