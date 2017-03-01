Police: Wanted woman yelled, banged on doors at hotel

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman who was wanted by police will be charged with disorderly conduct and drug possession after an incident Monday at a Lancaster County hotel.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department was called to the Economy Inn on Lincoln Highway East for a report that a woman was going through the hotel while yelling and banging on random doors.

Officers arrived to find 38-year-old Kristy Lee Hotchkiss and said she was showing signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She had multiple active warrants for her arrest.

Police said Hotchkiss was in possession of suspected crack cocaine and related drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to Lancaster County Prison on the active arrest warrants.

Police will also file charges of cocaine possession, drug paraphernalia possession and disorderly conduct.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...