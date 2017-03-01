Police seek missing teens in Dauphin County

WHTM Staff Published:
middletown_police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing teenagers.

Elliyah Griffin, 16, and Jovianna Gonzalez, 15, were last seen Sunday in the Genesis Court area in Middletown.

According to police, several leads have been followed but both are still missing.

Griffin is described as being 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds.

Gonzalez is described as being 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Griffin and Gonzalez should call the Middtletown Borough Police Department at 717-558-6900.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s