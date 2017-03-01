Police recover beanie cap worn in Turkey Hill robbery

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a man wearing a charcoal gray scarf over his face and a blue beanie cap robbed an Ephrata Township convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to the Turkey Hill at 3585 Rothsville Road for a report of an unarmed man who entered the store and demanded cash and a carton of cigarettes.

Police say the man also wore a dark blue or black hoodie and pants that were muddy. The blue beanie cap he was wore was recovered by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-733-8611.

