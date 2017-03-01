Police: Man bought Rolex with fake account

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating after a Rolex was purchased with a fraudulent account in Lancaster County.

According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the suspect opened a credit card account with false information Tuesday at the Kay Jewelers at the Tanger Outlets.

He purchased a Rolex watch valued at $7,150, a Bulova watch valued at $374.25 and a warranty package worth $549.99. The purchase was all put on the fraudulent account, police said.

The suspect is described as being 30-35 years old, 5-foot-7, husky in build and bald. He also has tattoos on his left hand.

Police say he is suspected in other similar thefts at other stores.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.

