Police investigate vandalism at Lancaster County apartments

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – The East Lampeter Township Police Department is investigating vandalism with spray paint at a pair of apartment complexes.

Vehicles, gas grills, trees, sidewalks and AC units were recently tagged at The Bradford and Nathan Village apartments in Leola.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.

