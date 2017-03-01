Police: Couple used drugs while driving with daughter, 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An out-of-state couple was arrested after police said they were using drugs as they traveled through the Harrisburg area with their 6-year-old daughter.

Donald Pratt, 43, and Amanda Pratt, 33, are charged with endangering the welfare of children and drug crimes.

Susquehanna Township police said they were flagged down Monday in the 500 block of North Progress Avenue by Donald Pratt, who told officers his wife was having a medical emergency. Emergency responders told investigators that Amanda Pratt had overdosed.

Police said they found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Court records show Donald Pratt, of North Carolina, was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $10,000 bail and his wife, of New York, was released on $2,500 unsecured bail.

