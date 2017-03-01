Pepsi to lay off 80 to 100 workers, citing Philadelphia tax

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Beverages are displayed at a demonstration against a proposed sugary drinks tax Wednesday, May 4, 2016, outside City Hall in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Beverages are displayed at a demonstration against a proposed sugary drinks tax Wednesday, May 4, 2016, outside City Hall in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pepsi says slumping sales due to Philadelphia’s new sweetened beverage tax is prompting layoffs of 80 to 100 workers at three distribution plants that serve the city.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2m8IEDW ) reports that the company sent out notices Wednesday saying layoffs will occur over the next few months at the plants in north and south Philadelphia and in Wilmington, Delaware.

The company employs 423 people in the city. Pepsi spokesman Dave DeCececco said the tax has cut sales by 40 percent in the city.

The 1.5-cent-per-ouce tax on sweetened and diet beverages is imposed at the distributor level. If fully passed on to the consumer, it amounts to $1.44 on a six-pack of 16-ounce bottles.

Some Philadelphia supermarkets and beverage distributors have also said they’re gearing up for layoffs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s