WASHINGTON (AP) – At the urging of the Pentagon and State Department, President Donald Trump is removing Iraq from his travel ban list.

Trump is expected to issue a new executive order as soon as today, and U.S. officials say it would continue to call for keeping citizens from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States.

The officials say the bans are effective for 90 days.

