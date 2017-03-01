New cast of Dancing with the Stars revealed

The newest cast of Dancing with the Stars was revealed live on Good Morning America Wednesday.

Two Olympians will compete for the mirror ball alongside an ’80’s television icon and the current bachelor.

Gold-medalist Simone Biles is paired with Sasha Farber. Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is partnered with Artem Chigvintsev.

Professional bull rider Bonner Bolton will dance with Sharna Burgess. Entertainment legend Charo will “chuchi-chuchi” with Keo Motsepe.

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Kattan is paired with Witney Carson. Two-time World Series champ David Ross is with Lindsay Arnold.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne will dance with Gleb Savchenko. “Glee” actress Heather Morris is paired with Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Mr. T of “A Team” fame is partnered with Kym Herjavec. “Fifth Harmony” signer Normani Kordei will dance with Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

NFL star Rashad Jennings is paired with Emma Slater. And “Bachelor” star Nick Viall will dance with returning pro Peta Murgatroyd.

Dancing with the Stars will begin its new season on Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on abc27.

