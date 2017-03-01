Members of local Jewish community react to anti-Semitic acts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Attorney Corky Goldstein says Jewish people don’t see anti-Semitism under every rock, but the history of hate runs deep.

“We will never forget the Holocaust,” Goldstein said. “More than six million innocent people were murdered.”

Goldstein says the recent bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers in Harrisburg and York, and in other parts of the country, are a clear indication that the the threat is an organized effort to intimidate.

“That same day, there were so many throughout the entire country,” Goldstein said. “It appeared that it was almost coordinated, so I don’t think it is just a few people.”

Rabbi Peter Kessler of Temple Obev Shalom in Harrisburg issued this statement:

The Jewish community is saddened about the recent phone threat to our JCC, and the vandalism at Jewish cemeteries. We are confident that the authorities will bring those responsible to justice. We hope that these are merely cases of ignorant people inconveniencing our community, rather than outright hatred.”

