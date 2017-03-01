Carlisle police search for missing man

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
brandon_grey_2

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are asking for help locating a missing man.

Police say Brandon L. Grey, 33, was last seen on Feb. 21 wearing a brown duster jacket and blue jeans.

Grey has reportedly missed several appointments and has had no contact with his family. He’s also had no activity on his cell phone since Feb. 21.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s