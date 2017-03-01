Carlisle police search for missing man

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are asking for help locating a missing man.

Police say Brandon L. Grey, 33, was last seen on Feb. 21 wearing a brown duster jacket and blue jeans.

Grey has reportedly missed several appointments and has had no contact with his family. He’s also had no activity on his cell phone since Feb. 21.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252

