Man gets up to 11 years for arson that injured firefighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A rental property owner will serve up to 11 years in state prison for setting a house fire that injured a firefighter in Susquehanna Township.

Jamat Manzoor, 46, of Tower City, was sentenced in Dauphin County Court on Wednesday to a prison term of 33 to 132 months, District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said.

Manzoor was convicted in November of arson and insurance fraud for the April 2014 fire in the 3500 block of Elmerton Avenue.

A Progress Fire Company firefighter suffered burns to his shoulders and hand while battling the flames.

The district attorney’s office said Manzoor was ordered to pay $117,660 in restitution to his insurance company and $2,355 to the Susquehanna Township Fireman’s Relief Association for damage to fire equipment.

Judge Scott Evans also placed a lien on Manzoor’s Corvette and his properties in Dauphin and Schuylkill counties to recover the restitution, fines and costs.

