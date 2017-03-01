Man found sleeping in stolen school bus, police say

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A 23-year-old man was arrested after police said they found him sleeping in a stolen school bus.

Rolando Carcases Diaz is accused of taking the bus from McCaskey High School in Lancaster and driving it to a church in Earl Township. An officer saw the bus in the church parking lot Wednesday morning and found Carcases Diaz asleep inside, New Holland police said.

Carcases Diaz admitted he took the bus, and surveillance video from the school shows the bus leaving the parking lot around 2 a.m., police said.

The bus is owned by Shultz Transportation of Willow Street. Company officials told police they were just getting ready to report the bus stolen when an officer called to ask about it.

Carcases Diaz, who has no known address, was charged with receiving stolen property and sent to Lancaster County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.

Police said he also gave the officer a false identification.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...