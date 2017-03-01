Man convicted for exposing himself to hotel staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County judge Wednesday convicted a man of indecent exposure in an incident at a local hotel.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Jeffrey Hubbard was staying at the Hershey Lodge on Dec. 27, 2015 when he opened the door to his room with no pants on, exposing his genitals to hotel staff in the hallway.

Hubbard tipped a staff member $5 and told her the money was for “having to see this.”

He argued at trial he was innocent since the exposure was not done in a public place, according to the DA’s office.

Hubbard was fined $50 and sentenced to one month of probation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...