Fashion Company, Lularoe is accused of overcharging sales tax in a federal lawsuit.

According to Forbes, the lawsuit, which was filed in western Pennsylvania, claims the company automatically charges sales tax based on the location of the consultant selling the clothing instead of the location of the customer.

The company is also facing growing criticism online for the quality of it’s items.

The Better Business Bureau has given Lularoe an “F” rating, for more than 200 complaints.

