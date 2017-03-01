Linglestown student charged for attack on teacher

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Linglestown Middle School student is being charged with aggravated assault after police say they attacked a teacher.

Officers were called to the school Tuesday morning for a report of an unruly student who was throwing things around and attempting to hit staff.

During the incident, the student allegedly punched a teacher in the stomach and bit them in the chest.

Police say the student had to be taken to the hospital for mental health evaluation and treatment.

The teacher did not suffer any serious injuries.

