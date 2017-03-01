Lady Gaga to headline Coachella in place of Beyonce

Associated Press Published:
Lady Gaga
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIO, Calif. (AP) – Attention Little Monsters: Lady Gaga is coming to Coachella.

The diva announced Tuesday night she will be performing at the music festival for both weekends in April. Gaga will take the headlining spot that had been Beyonce’s; pregnant with twins, the superstar announced last week that her doctors recommended she bow out. She rescheduled her performance for next year.

Gaga is set to launch her “Joanne” world tour this summer, so Coachella will be a warm-up for her of sorts.

She may have given fans a sneak peak of what to expect with her Super Bowl performance in February.

Besides Gaga, other performers at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, include Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s