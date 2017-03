The Hershey Company is cutting more than 2,000 jobs.

The company said it’s cutting its global work force by about 15 percent, which is about 2,700 people.

It does not seem like the cuts will affect workers in Pennsylvania.

Hershey said the layoffs are part of a plan to help its international businesses return to “profitability.” They have about 18,000 employees worldwide.

Hershey plans to offer more details Wednesday.

