Geisinger Health System to hire 2,000 employees

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A hospital system that covers much of rural Pennsylvania has announced plans to start hiring 2,000 employees at several locations this year.

The Danville-based Geisinger Health System said Wednesday that about half of the new hires will be doctors, nurses, advanced practitioners and other direct patient care providers. The new employees will work at locations in Danville, Shamokin, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Lewistown, State College and the Harrisburg area.

In September, Geisinger announced plans to hire 1,500 medical professionals. It has since hired nearly 2,000 employees across the health system.

System officials say the latest hiring campaign could take more than a year because of specialty positions.

The network has 12 hospitals in 45 Pennsylvania counties and southern New Jersey, up from two hospitals that served 30 Pennsylvania counties 10 years ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...