Ex-Trump delegate from Pennsylvania to run for US Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Another Republican is in the running to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in next year’s election.

Andrew Shecktor, who ran successfully last year as a delegate for Donald Trump to the Republican National Convention, said he will formally announce his campaign for the Republican nomination in the coming days. Shecktor has filed candidacy paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

The 60-year-old Shecktor also is a Berwick borough councilman in northeastern Pennsylvania. This would be his first race for statewide office.

Also running is Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone of suburban Pittsburgh.

In the meantime, some members of Congress and top state lawmakers are gauging their chances against Casey or considering running for governor next year against Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

