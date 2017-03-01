Ex-Chambersburg doctor guilty of drugging, sexually assaulting women

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former obstetrician and gynecologist has been convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting three women and a teenage girl.

Sohael Raschid, 60, was found guilty Wednesday after a trial in Franklin County Court.

Prosecutors said he slipped date-rape drugs into drinks and sexually assaulted the victims in 2014 and 2015. Some of the women were his patients.

A 13-year-old girl told police she blacked out after Raschid gave her a drink with vodka at his Hamilton Township home, but she recalled Raschid performing sexual acts on her and photographing her while she was nude.

A 19-year-old woman said she was at Raschid’s home for a cleaning job and became violently ill after the doctor gave her a “virgin daiquiri” and three pills he called vitamins. Hospital tests revealed a hypnotic sedative in her blood and urine, authorities said.

Raschid’s sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

