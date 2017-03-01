Ephrata man gets prison for selling heroin that caused death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 15 years in prison for selling heroin that led to a fatal overdose.

Ramon Beachy, 32, of Ephrata, pleaded guilty Monday in Lancaster County Court to felony counts including drug delivery resulting in death. As part of a plea agreement, he will serve 6 to 15 years in prison, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Prosecutors said Beachy sold heroin to 44-year-old Bryan Bowman, an Ephrata man who died June 16 of an overdose involving heroin and fentanyl, a pain reliever much stronger than heroin.

Beachy admitted to police that he sold drugs to support his own habit.

