Ephrata man gets prison for selling heroin that caused death

By Published:
Ramon A. Beachy (submitted)
Ramon A. Beachy (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 15 years in prison for selling heroin that led to a fatal overdose.

Ramon Beachy, 32, of Ephrata, pleaded guilty Monday in Lancaster County Court to felony counts including drug delivery resulting in death. As part of a plea agreement, he will serve 6 to 15 years in prison, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Prosecutors said Beachy sold heroin to 44-year-old Bryan Bowman, an Ephrata man who died June 16 of an overdose involving heroin and fentanyl, a pain reliever much stronger than heroin.

Beachy admitted to police that he sold drugs to support his own habit.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s